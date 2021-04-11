WePower Price Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $42.86 million and $1.21 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,741,116 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

