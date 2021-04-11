WHALE Price Tops $25.49 on Top Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $139.07 million and $661,351.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $25.49 or 0.00042643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

