WhiteCoin Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $925,161.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025673 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

