Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Willdan Group worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $29,886.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

WLDN opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $518.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

