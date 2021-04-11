WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $419.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.18 million and the lowest is $409.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

