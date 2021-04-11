Wing 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.89 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wing has a market capitalization of $95.72 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $63.96 or 0.00106508 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00068917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00299932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.00732892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,085.88 or 1.00053017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.42 or 0.00801648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,621,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,558 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

