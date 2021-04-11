Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Wings has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $149,023.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 48.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

