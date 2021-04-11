WINk Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $552.82 million and approximately $1.59 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

