Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Wix.com worth $48,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $298.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

