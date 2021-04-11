Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 232.7% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $95,269.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.03 or 0.03578175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.23 or 0.00420265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.30 or 0.01150614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.28 or 0.00546480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.44 or 0.00452142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00391733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00033324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

