Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 233.8% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 233.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $113,864.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,563.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.11 or 0.03593010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.88 or 0.00422877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.57 or 0.01154353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.61 or 0.00497972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00460295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00364677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00206800 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

