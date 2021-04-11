World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Lowered to Sell at Cfra

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by research analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of WWE stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 1,073,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,913. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

