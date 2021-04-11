Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 351.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $296,691.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00296110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

