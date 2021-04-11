Wownero (WOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 158.8% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $58,249.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00296090 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

