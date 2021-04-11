Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,162.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00009560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $375,076.55 and $1,162.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.