Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.81 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and $107.20 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $60,381.92 or 0.99974544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00038074 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00114684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005723 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 145,951 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

