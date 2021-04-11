Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $8.70 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.70 billion and approximately $98.07 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $59,596.37 or 0.99947397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001246 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 145,951 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.