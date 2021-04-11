Wrapped BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $473.98 or 0.00793292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00296144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.52 or 0.00732260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,796.74 or 1.00079735 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,411,285 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

