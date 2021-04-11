Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $739,338.09 and $787.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $384.87 or 0.00644379 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.