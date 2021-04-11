Wrapped NXM Price Tops $56.69 (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $56.69 or 0.00094870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $95.06 million and $12.80 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

