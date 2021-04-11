Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Reaches $629.34 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $213,976.50 and $4,165.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $629.34 or 0.01052462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

