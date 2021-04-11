X-CASH Market Cap Achieves $17.08 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $32,199.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003602 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,566,154,200 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

