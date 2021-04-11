xBTC (xBTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, xBTC has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $9,261.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,949,460 coins and its circulating supply is 5,279,015 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.