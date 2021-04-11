Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $25.85 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $25.85 million and $2.92 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.20 or 0.00297401 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00718381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.46 or 1.00807496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00018226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.79 or 0.00814528 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

