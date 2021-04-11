Xend Finance Trading Down 20.8% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $25.86 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00297292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00734323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,535.68 or 0.99953797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.00790796 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.