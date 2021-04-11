Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,175 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Xerox worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

