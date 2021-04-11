XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

