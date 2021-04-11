XMax Market Capitalization Tops $9.97 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $9.97 million and $1.19 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,253,605 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

