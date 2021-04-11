XMON Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $426,199.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,461.43 or 0.02449602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 45.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

