XMON (XMON) One Day Volume Tops $224,866.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, XMON has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $1,353.80 or 0.02260578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $224,866.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

