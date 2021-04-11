xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.91 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.91 million and $7,570.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034003 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001486 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 132.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020337 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.