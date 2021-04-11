XSGD Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $149,163.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,778,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

