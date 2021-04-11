XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.01 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $149,163.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 44,479,140 coins and its circulating supply is 42,778,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

