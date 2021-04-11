Xuez (XUEZ) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $123,571.79 and $101,805.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,003,627 coins and its circulating supply is 4,037,193 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

