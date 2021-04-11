Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,147.00

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Yearn Finance Bit has a total market cap of $87,708.41 and approximately $6,147.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be bought for $79.59 or 0.00132994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Finance Bit has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance . Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

