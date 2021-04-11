yearn.finance II 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.90 Million (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

