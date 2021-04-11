Yearn Secure (YSEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.99 Million

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $106,718.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00008663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00083500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.20 or 0.00620707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033275 BTC.

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,625 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

