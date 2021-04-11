YEE Hits Market Capitalization of $4.61 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. YEE has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $751,161.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

