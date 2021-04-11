YENTEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $282,387.19 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. YENTEN has a market cap of $282,387.19 and approximately $910.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,037.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.63 or 0.03593801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.78 or 0.00419371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.28 or 0.01141420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $319.12 or 0.00531531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00448572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00367579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00207179 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.