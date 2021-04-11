YIELD App Market Cap Hits $63.49 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $63.49 million and $1.61 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 95,307,018 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

