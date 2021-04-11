Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $2.63 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $26.38 million and $1.45 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00004380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.