yOUcash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,672.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $81.09 million and approximately $12,672.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,493,186 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

