yTSLA Finance Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $93,334.67 and $22,826.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars.

