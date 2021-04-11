Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.10 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $305.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

ASB opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 7.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $4,291,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

