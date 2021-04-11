Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ball by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

