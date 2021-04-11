Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.56. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. The stock had a trading volume of 507,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

