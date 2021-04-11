Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

