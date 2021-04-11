Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,946. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

