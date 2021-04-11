Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 166.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 455,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,948. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $72.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.66.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

