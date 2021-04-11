Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.